FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox

Romy Gonzalez

Boston Red Sox • #23 SS

Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Take On Rays On July 19

Romy Gonzalez and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Gonzalez has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gonzalez is hitting for a .200 BA, .294 OBP and .333 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored five runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Gonzalez has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (8-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Romy Gonzalez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News