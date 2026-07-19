Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Take On Rays On July 19

Gonzalez is hitting for a .200 BA, .294 OBP and .333 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored five runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Gonzalez has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (8-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.

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