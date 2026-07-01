Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Play Nationals On July 1

Gonzalez had a .305 BA, .343 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .826 and he scored 47 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 53 runs. Gonzalez recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Andrew Alvarez (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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