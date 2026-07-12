Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Square Off Against Mets On July 12
Romy Gonzalez and the Boston Red Sox will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Gonzalez has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gonzalez is hitting for a .250 BA, .308 OBP and .417 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Mets.
Zach Thornton will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.