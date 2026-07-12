Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Square Off Against Mets On July 12

Gonzalez is hitting for a .250 BA, .308 OBP and .417 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.