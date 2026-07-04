Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Face Angels On July 4

Gonzalez had a .305 BA, .343 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .826 and he scored 47 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 53 runs. Gonzalez recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri (3-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.