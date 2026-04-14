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Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox • #19 RF

Roman Anthony And Red Sox Play Twins On April 14

Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Anthony has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Anthony is hitting for a .211 BA, .328 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored nine runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Anthony has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Mick Abel (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roman Anthony

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