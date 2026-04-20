Roman Anthony And Red Sox Take On Tigers On April 20

Anthony is hitting for a .227 BA, .341 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 11 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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