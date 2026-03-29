Roman Anthony And Red Sox Play Reds On March 29

Anthony had a .292 BA, .396 OBP and .463 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .859 and he scored 48 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 32 runs. Anthony recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder makes his first start of the season for the Reds.

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