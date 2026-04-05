Roman Anthony And Red Sox Face Padres On April 5

Anthony is hitting for a .267 BA, .333 OBP and .433 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored two runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Walker Buehler (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.

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