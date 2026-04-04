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Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox • #19 RF

Roman Anthony And Red Sox Play Padres On April 4

Roman Anthony and his Boston Red Sox will face the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Anthony has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Anthony is hitting for a .231 BA, .310 OBP and .346 SLG with a 41.4% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roman Anthony

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