Roman Anthony And Red Sox Take On Padres On April 3

Anthony is hitting for a .227 BA, .320 OBP and .364 SLG with a 44% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Astros.

The Padres will look to Michael King (0-0) in his second start this season.

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