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Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox • #19 RF

Roman Anthony And Red Sox Square Off Against Cardinals On April 10

Roman Anthony and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Anthony has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Anthony is hitting for a .217 BA, .308 OBP and .348 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. Anthony has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Cardinals will send Dustin May (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roman Anthony

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