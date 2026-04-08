Roman Anthony And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 8

Anthony is hitting for a .233 BA, .298 OBP and .372 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored five runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan gets the call to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.

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