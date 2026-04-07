Roman Anthony And Red Sox Face Brewers On April 7

Anthony is hitting for a .256 BA, .326 OBP and .410 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored five runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

The Brewers will look to Jacob Misiorowski (1-0) in his third start of the season.

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