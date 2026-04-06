Roman Anthony And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 6
Roman Anthony and his Boston Red Sox will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Anthony has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Anthony is hitting for a .235 BA, .316 OBP and .382 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.
Brandon Woodruff (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.