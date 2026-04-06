Roman Anthony And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 6

Anthony is hitting for a .235 BA, .316 OBP and .382 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Brandon Woodruff (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.

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