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Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox • #19 RF

Roman Anthony And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 6

Roman Anthony and his Boston Red Sox will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Anthony has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Anthony is hitting for a .235 BA, .316 OBP and .382 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Brandon Woodruff (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roman Anthony

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