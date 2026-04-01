Roman Anthony And Red Sox Take On Astros On April 1
Roman Anthony and his Boston Red Sox will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Anthony has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Anthony had a .292 BA, .396 OBP and .463 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .859 and he scored 48 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 32 runs. Anthony recorded four steals on five attempts. He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Astros.
Mike Burrows (0-1) starts for the Astros, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.