Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Yankees On July 17

Sasaki is 3-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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