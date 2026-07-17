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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Yankees On July 17

Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, July 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Sasaki has -162 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasaki is 3-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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