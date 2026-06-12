Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Face White Sox On June 12

Sasaki is 3-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing two hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.