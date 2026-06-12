Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Face White Sox On June 12
Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sasaki has -102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Sasaki is 3-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing two hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.