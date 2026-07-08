Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On July 8
Roki Sasaki will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sasaki has -120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sasaki is 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw three innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.