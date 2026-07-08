Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On July 8

Sasaki is 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw three innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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