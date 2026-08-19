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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 19

Roki Sasaki will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Sasaki has -160 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasaki is 5-5 with a 4.46 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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