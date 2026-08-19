Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 19

Sasaki is 5-5 with a 4.46 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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