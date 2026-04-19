Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 19

Sasaki is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.