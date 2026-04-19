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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 19

Roki Sasaki will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Sasaki has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sasaki is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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