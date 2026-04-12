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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Rangers On April 12

Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Sasaki has +100 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sasaki is 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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