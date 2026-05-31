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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Phillies On May 31

Roki Sasaki will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Sasaki is 3-3 with a 4.59 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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