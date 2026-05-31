Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Phillies On May 31

Sasaki is 3-3 with a 4.59 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.