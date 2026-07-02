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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 2

Roki Sasaki will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, July 2 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sasaki has +120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasaki is 3-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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