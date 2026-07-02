Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 2

Sasaki is 3-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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