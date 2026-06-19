FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Face Orioles On June 19

Roki Sasaki will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sasaki has -148 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasaki is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News