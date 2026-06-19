Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Face Orioles On June 19

Sasaki is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.