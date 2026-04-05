Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Nationals On April 5
Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Sasaki has -154 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Sasaki is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Nationals are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.