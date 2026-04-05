Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Nationals On April 5

Sasaki is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Nationals are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.