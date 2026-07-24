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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Face Mets On July 24

Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Sasaki has +128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasaki is 3-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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