Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Face Mets On July 24

Sasaki is 3-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.