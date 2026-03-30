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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Guardians On March 30

Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sasaki has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasaki went 1-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Guardians averaged 4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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