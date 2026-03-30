Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Guardians On March 30

Sasaki went 1-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Guardians averaged 4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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