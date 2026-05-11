Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Play Giants On May 11

Sasaki is 1-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday, May 2 when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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