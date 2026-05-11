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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Play Giants On May 11

Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 11 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sasaki has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasaki is 1-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday, May 2 when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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