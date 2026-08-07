Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 7

Sasaki is 5-5 with a 4.64 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 31 when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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