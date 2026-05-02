Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Cardinals On May 2

Sasaki is 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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