Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Cardinals On May 2
Roki Sasaki will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Sasaki has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Sasaki is 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.