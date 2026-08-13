Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Brewers On Aug. 13

Sasaki is 5-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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