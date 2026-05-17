Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Play Angels On May 17

Sasaki is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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