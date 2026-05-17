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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Play Angels On May 17

Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Sasaki has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sasaki is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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