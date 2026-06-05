Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On June 5
Roki Sasaki will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sasaki has -140 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Sasaki is 3-3 with a 4.59 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.