Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On June 5

Sasaki is 3-3 with a 4.59 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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