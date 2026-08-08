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Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers

Robert Gasser

Milwaukee Brewers • #54 SP

Robert Gasser And Brewers Play Twins On Aug. 8

Robert Gasser will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Gasser has -113 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Gasser is 3-4 with a 4.48 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robert Gasser

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