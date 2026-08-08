Robert Gasser And Brewers Play Twins On Aug. 8

Gasser is 3-4 with a 4.48 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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