Robert Gasser And Brewers Square Off Against Rockies On July 25
Robert Gasser will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Gasser has +108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Gasser is 2-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.