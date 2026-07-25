Robert Gasser And Brewers Square Off Against Rockies On July 25

Gasser is 2-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.