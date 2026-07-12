Robert Gasser And Brewers Face Pirates On July 12
Robert Gasser will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Gasser has +128 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gasser is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.