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Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers

Robert Gasser

Milwaukee Brewers • #54 SP

Robert Gasser And Brewers Take On Marlins On July 19

Robert Gasser will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gasser has -132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gasser is 2-4 with a 5.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robert Gasser

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