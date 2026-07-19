Robert Gasser And Brewers Take On Marlins On July 19

Gasser is 2-4 with a 5.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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