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Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers

Robert Gasser

Milwaukee Brewers • #54 SP

Robert Gasser And Brewers Take On Dodgers On Aug. 15

Robert Gasser will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gasser is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robert Gasser

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