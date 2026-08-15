Robert Gasser And Brewers Take On Dodgers On Aug. 15

Gasser is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.