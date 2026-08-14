Robert Gasser And Brewers Take On Dodgers On Aug. 14
Robert Gasser will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Gasser has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Gasser is 3-4 with a 4.57 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.