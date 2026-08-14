Robert Gasser And Brewers Take On Dodgers On Aug. 14

Gasser is 3-4 with a 4.57 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.