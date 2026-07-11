Robbie Ray And Giants Face Rockies On July 11

Ray is 8-6 with a 3.37 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.