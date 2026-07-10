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Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants • #38 SP

Robbie Ray And Giants Take On Rockies On July 10

Robbie Ray will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Friday, July 10 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Ray has +100 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ray is 8-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robbie Ray

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