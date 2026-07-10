Robbie Ray And Giants Take On Rockies On July 10

Ray is 8-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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