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Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants • #38 SP

Robbie Ray And Giants Face Reds On April 14

Robbie Ray will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ray has -106 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ray is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robbie Ray

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