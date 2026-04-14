Robbie Ray And Giants Face Reds On April 14

Ray is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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