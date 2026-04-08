Robbie Ray And Giants Square Off Against Phillies On April 8
Robbie Ray will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:45 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Ray is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing three hits.
The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.