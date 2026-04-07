Robbie Ray And Giants Take On Phillies On April 7

Ray is 1-1 with a 3.37 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.