Robbie Ray And Giants Take On Phillies On April 7
Robbie Ray will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Ray has +104 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ray is 1-1 with a 3.37 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.