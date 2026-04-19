Robbie Ray And Giants Face Nationals On April 19
Robbie Ray will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ray has -144 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ray is 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.