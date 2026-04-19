Robbie Ray And Giants Face Nationals On April 19

Ray is 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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