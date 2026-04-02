Robbie Ray And Giants Face Mets On April 2

Ray is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The Mets are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.