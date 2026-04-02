Robbie Ray And Giants Face Mets On April 2
Robbie Ray will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets at Oracle Park, on Thursday, April 2 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Ray has -106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Ray is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The Mets are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.