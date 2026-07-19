Robbie Ray And Giants Face Mariners On July 19

Ray is 8-6 with a 3.37 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.