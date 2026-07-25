Robbie Ray And Giants Face Angels On July 25
Robbie Ray will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Ray has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Ray is 8-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.