Robbie Ray And Giants Face Angels On July 25

Ray is 8-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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