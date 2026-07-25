FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants • #38 SP

Robbie Ray And Giants Face Angels On July 25

Robbie Ray will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Ray has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Ray is 8-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robbie Ray

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News