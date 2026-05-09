Rob Refsnyder And Mariners Face White Sox On May 9

Refsnyder is hitting for a .130 BA, .196 OBP and .261 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .457 and he has scored four runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (1-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.70 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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