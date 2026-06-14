Rob Refsnyder And Mariners Play Nationals On June 14

Refsnyder is hitting for a .148 BA, .212 OBP and .250 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .462 and he has scored eight runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.90 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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