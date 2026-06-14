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Robert Refsnyder
Seattle Mariners

Robert Refsnyder

Seattle Mariners • #30 RF

Rob Refsnyder And Mariners Play Nationals On June 14

Rob Refsnyder and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Refsnyder has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Refsnyder is hitting for a .148 BA, .212 OBP and .250 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .462 and he has scored eight runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.90 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robert Refsnyder

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